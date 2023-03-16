Pfizer recalls 4.2M prescription drug packages due to risk of child poisonings

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling 4.2 million prescription drug packages for failing to meet child-resistant requirements, according to federal safety regulators.

The recall involves Pfizer's Nurtec ODT 75 mg orally disintegrating tablets sold in cartons containing one blister card of eight tablets, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The packaging of the products is not child resistant, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, which poses "a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the CPSC said.

Pharmacies nationwide prescribed the medicine to patients between December 2021 through March 2023.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 35,000 emergency department visits are from unintentional medication overdoses among children under 5 years old.

"Use of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medications is increasing among people of all ages," the CDC said. "Increasing medication use also increases the potential for unintentional overdoses. Children are especially vulnerable to unintentional overdoses, but overdoses can be prevented."

Patients with the recently recalled prescribed medicine are told to "immediately secure the recalled product out of the sight and reach of children," the CPSC said.

They are also told to contact Pfizer in order to get a child-resistant pouch to store the product free of charge.

"Once the product is secured, consumers can continue to use it as directed," the CPSC continued.