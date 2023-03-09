Expand / Collapse search
Dietary supplement recalled for claims it can cure COVID 19: FDA

Natural Solutions Foundation previously received an FDA warning letter regarding unapproved and misbranded products

Federal officials issued an "urgent notice" that a dietary supplement has been recalled for claiming it can cure prevent or cure COVID-19. 

The recall involves the Natural Solutions Foundation's Dr Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10ppm dietary supplement, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

The recall was initiated because the product was "labeled as a dietary supplement that, in the opinion of the government, makes unsubstantiated health claims that the product will prevent, treat, or cure COVID-19," Natural Solutions Foundation told its retail partners in the recall notice. 

recalls

The label of the Natural Solutions Foundation's Dr Rima Recommends Nano Silver 10ppm dietary supplement. (FDA/ Natural Solutions Foundation)

Natural Solutions Foundation said it voluntary recalled the product, which was sold between January 2020 and December 2021. 

"It is the government's position that consumers who use this product instead of seeking timely medical treatment run the risk of serious, life-threatening health consequences," the company continued.  

The company is asking all its customers to examine their inventory to see if they possess the recalled product and to "immediately cease distribution" according to the notice. 

A sign for the Food and Drug Administration

Sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Newsroom)

This isn't the first time the company has been hit with a warning from the FDA, either. 

In 2020, federal officials sent the company a warning letter after discovering unapproved and misbranded products related to coronavirus on its websites.  

"FDA is taking urgent measures to protect consumers from certain products that, without approval or authorization by FDA, claim to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people," the letter read. "We request that you take immediate action to cease the sale of such unapproved and unauthorized products for the mitigation, prevention, treatment, diagnosis, or cure of COVID-19."