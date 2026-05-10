Chocolate recall hits company's entire product lineup over Salmonella contamination fears

Spring & Mulberry is expanding its recall of select chocolate bars to include all 12 of its product lines over concerns of possible Salmonella contamination, according to federal regulators.

The Friday announcement marks the second widening of the recall affecting the North Carolina-based company, a brand known for sweetening its chocolate bars exclusively with dates.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the move follows an investigation that identified a batch of dates as the likely source of the contamination.

"The investigation has now identified a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company’s chocolate as the most likely source of contamination," the agency said.

In response, Spring & Mulberry is recalling all finished products made using the implicated lot of date ingredients.

FDA EXPANDS CHOCOLATE RECALL TO 8 PRODUCTS NATIONWIDE OVER SALMONELLA FEARS

While eight products were previously affected in the last recall update announced in January, the latest expansion now includes all 12 flavors listed by the company.

The update adds the Blood Orange, Coffee, Pure Dark and Sea Salt varieties to the recall list, according to federal regulators.

The first two rounds of recalls initially affected Mint Leaf flavor, Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date and Pure Dark Minis, which remain included in the recall.

CHOCOLATE BARS PULLED FROM SHELVES NATIONWIDE OVER SALMONELLA CONCERNS

All products included in the expanded recall have tested negative for Salmonella, the FDA said. The agency added that no illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported.

The impacted products were available for purchase online and through select retail partners nationwide since August 2025, according to the FDA.

The affected lot numbers, printed on both the box and inner wrapper, include 025217, 025289, 025325, 025226, 025274, 025344, 025346, 025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040, 025245, 025322, 025328, 025225, 025272, 025342, 025364, 025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008, 025230, 025287, 025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330, 025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350, 025302, 025303, 026009, 026013 and 026014.

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Consumers who have purchased any of the listed products are urged not to consume them and to dispose of the product immediately.

To receive a refund, consumers can email recalls@springandmulberry.com a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA said.

Symptoms among healthy individuals may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In rare and more serious cases, Salmonella can spread to the bloodstream, potentially causing arterial infections, endocarditis or arthritis.