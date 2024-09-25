Pet food recalled over possible salmonella, listeria contamination

A pet food manufacturer is recalling several dog food products after testing revealed the presence of salmonella and listeria.

Lystn LLC, the owner of Answers Pet Food, initiated the recall of ANSWERS Detailed Beef Formula for Dogs, ANSWERS Straight Beef Formula for Dogs, and ANSWERS Straight Chicken Formula for Dogs "out of an abundance of caution," according to the notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The samples that tested positive for the bacteria were collected by the FDA.

The affected products – sold in 4lb half gallon cartons – were sold online and in retail stores.

BOAR'S HEAD-LINKED LISTERIA OUTBREAK: STOP & SHOP, ALBERTSONS, TARGET, OTHER STORES AFFECTED

No illnesses have been confirmed to date. However, the bacteria can affect animals eating the food and the humans who handle the food, especially if they haven't washed their hands after touching it, according to the notice.

Any product that hasn't been consumed should be thrown out or destroyed. Any areas that have had contact with food should be sanitized, according to FDA guidelines. Federal health officials also recommend that people wear gloves or use paper towels when touching the contaminated product to throw it out.

For dogs, listeria rarely leads to an illness, though it is possible. Dogs can suffer from mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

BOAR'S HEAD DEADLY LISTERIA OUTBREAK: FOOD SAFETY LAWYER ASKS CONGRESS TO INVESTIGATE

They can also be a carrier of bacteria and spread it to their owners, according to the notice.

Meanwhile, salmonella can cause pets to be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can also be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

People who are handling food with salmonella or listeria can become infected if they don't wash their hands thoroughly.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Healthy individuals who become infected with salmonella can have symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and these symptoms usually last from six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria.

However, children under 5 years old, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems "may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization," the CDC said.