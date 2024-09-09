Boar's Head-linked listeria outbreak: Stop & Shop, Albertsons, Target, other stores affected

Health officials are informing the public about the shopping locations that sold Boar's Head deli meat linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

The recalled Boar's Head deli meat, which has hospitalized nearly 60 people and killed nine others, was sold at stores around the nation.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service published an 825-page document detailing the grocery stores in each state that carried the recalled deli meat that was recalled because of listeria contamination. This list was last updated on Aug. 14.

To narrow it down for residents, the California Department of Public Health, for example, also published a separate list of all the grocers in the state that have been affected. The list is 25 pages long.

The stores on both lists include local markets and regional and national chains, including Safeway, Vons, Albertson's, Publix, Kroger, Stop & Shop and Target.

Safeway and Vons are owned by Albertsons Companies.

FOX Business reached out to Albertsons Companies, Publix and Target for comment.

Stop & Shop, which has roughly 400 stores throughout the Northeast, said all of its locations were affected. A Stop & Shop spokesperson told FOX Business that it shut down its deli counters twice, once after the initial recall and again after it was expanded, to ensure everything was deep cleaned and sanitized.

"Stop & Shop removed all impacted Boar's Head products from sale, and we also discarded all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have come into contact with the recalled items," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Its stores do not currently carry anything from the facility in Virginia that produced the recalled meat.

Boar's Head previously told FOX Business that all operations have been suspended at the Virginia plant, and that no more products will be released until the plant "meets the highest quality and safety standards."

This incident marked the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Boar's Head posted on its website that it's been conducting a rigorous investigation into this issue with the USDA and government regulatory agencies as well as with global food safety experts.

The CDC is asking consumers to check their homes for any remaining recalled Boar's Head products since they can have a long shelf life.

To identify the recalled products, the CDC said consumers should look for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels. Some of the products have sell by dates into October 2024.

Listeria is considered a "hardy germ" that can remain on surfaces, according to the CDC. It can take up to 10 weeks for some people to develop symptoms.