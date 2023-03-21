Perrigo recalls baby formula over possible cronobacter sakazakii contamination

Perrigo issued a recall for some of its baby formula due to the potential presence of cronobacter sakazakii, according to federal health officials.

The recall covers certain lots of Gerber Good Start SootheProTM powdered infant formula that were manufactured at a Wisconsin facility in January, according to the notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Perrigo, one of the four major U.S. formula producers, underscored that this recall is being made out of an abundance of caution and that no illnesses have been reported.

RECKITT RECALLS 145K CANS OF BABY FORMULA DUE TO POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION

"Importantly, no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of this bacteria, no adverse events have been reported and no other products manufactured at this facility or any other of Perrigo’s facilities are affected by this recall," Perrigo said.

The company said it has "numerous regulatory approved procedures" throughout its manufacturing process to control for this bacteria and that every batch of formula is tested to make sure it meets stringent requirements.

"As part of our rigorous protocols to protect the safety of families and infants, we are proactively taking this action," Perrigo continued.

BABY FORMULA RECALLED DUE TO POTENTIAL CROSS-CONTAMINATION

Consumers who purchased the affected formula, which had been sold at retailers nationwide, are told to dispose of it. The affected lot codes and "use by" dates can be found at the bottom of the package, according to the recall.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PRGO PERRIGO CO. PLC 34.48 -0.48 -1.37% ABT ABBOTT LABORATORIES 97.30 -0.57 -0.58%

Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ commonly found in the environment that can live in dry foods such as powdered infant formula, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC said that cronobacter infections in infants less than a year old "are often linked to powdered infant formula."

While infections with the bacteria are rare, they can be fatal in babies, according to the CDC.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In February, another major U.S. formula producer, Reckitt, recalled 145,000 cans of its baby formula for possible cross-contamination with cronobacter sakazakii.

Last year, Abbott issued a recall for all its products at its Michigan plant last year while the FDA investigated four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant.

All four cases involve cronobacter sakazakii infection, according to the FDA.

While inspectors uncovered several violations at the plant, Abbott has maintained that there was no "definitive link between the company’s products and illnesses in children."