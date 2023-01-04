Pennsylvania Walmart closes, then opens doors for public auction: 'A fun process'

Warehouse shelving, refrigerated cases and clothing racks recently hit the auction block as a former Walmart store in Pittsburgh hosted a one-day event designed to clean house.

Business owners and individuals flooded the store, which was empty of most merchandise, and had their pick of commercial-grade supplies, furniture and equipment they could then buy at bargain prices in an online auction.

Judd Grafe is the owner of Grafe Auction Company, a commercial auction company based in Stewartville, Minnesota, that directed the event at the former Walmart in Pittsburgh Tuesday.

Grafe told Fox News Digital it's normal in a corporate industry for businesses to close and change locations.

"This is a fun process for local companies to be able to have access to assets that are otherwise too expensive or unattainable," Grafe said. "It allows small businesses to grow and something else to take over that space."

A catalog of equipment was posted on the Grafe Auction website and items sold in order of the catalog offerings.

Grafe said refrigeration equipment is always highly sought, and commercial shelving is another item in high demand.

Locals hunting for bargains were able to preview items before the auction hit the Grafe Auction site. Some residents were interested in shelving and storage, CBS local station KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported Monday.

The sale also included everything from furniture to fire extinguishers, toilet paper and trash cans.

Everything in the auction was sold regardless of price, all in one day.

"There are no minimums," Grafe said. "There are no reserves."

Grafe pointed to one other benefit of the auction: Keeping unwanted or unused but perfectly good equipment out of landfills.

"They're getting used again," Grafe said. "We're recycling, we're using, so there are a lot of positives that come out of this."