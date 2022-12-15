Walmart drone delivery launches in Florida, Texas, Arizona markets

For the first time ever, some Walmart customers in Florida, Texas and Arizona will be able to have their packages delivered by drone.

Walmart's drone service officially launched for select customers in Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Phoenix and the Dallas-area just ahead of the holidays.

The nation's largest retailer has been working with national drone services provider DroneUp since 2020 when it began trialing deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits.

Walmart announced in May 2022 that it was expanding its DroneUp delivery network to reach 4 million U.S. households across six states including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia by the end of the year.

This means drone deliveries will be available in 23 cities across the nation by the end of the year, according to Walmart.

DroneUp CEO Tom Walker said the company's mission is to "set the gold standard for drone delivery."

"Our approach is unique; we practice safety above all else and incorporate state-of-the-art technology," Walker said in a statement.

Walker said the company's relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) "has also been critical to our success as we build an infrastructure that supports growth and great career programs for operators now and in the future."

The drones, which are powered by certified pilots that operate within FAA guidelines, will drop off packages "to the safest location of the customer’s home," according to Walmart. This includes the front, backyard or driveway of customer homes.