It's a Peloton Christmas for commercial actor's real-life girlfriend

The actor lambasted for his role in the now-infamous Peloton commercial -- which seemingly caused a viral uproar since its November debut -- has caught the attention of media outlets yet again.

Sean Hunter, dubbed “the Peloton husband,” took some cues from his role on set and bought his real-life girlfriend one of the high-priced fitness bikes like the one featured in the company's holiday ad, "The Gift That Gives Back."

On Christmas, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based actor and elementary school teacher posted a picture of him and his girlfriend, Cassidy Baras, appearing to poke fun at the outcry that developed from the company's ad which depicts a fit-looking woman being gifted a Peloton bike by her husband, and continues to show her progress and excitement as she uses the bike day-by-day.

“Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time.... Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me.)" Hunter wrote on his Instagram.

The post quickly gained a response from the maker of high-end exercise equipment.

"Looks like a successful Christmas gift to us! We hope you love it, and we’re so glad you’re a part of the Peloton family!" Peloton replied.

When it debuted, the spot sent shockwaves across the Internet, garnering much criticism by those who called it sexist and questioned why an already thin woman would receive an exercise bike as a gift.

The comments were soon directed toward Hunter, who played a rather small, moments-long role in the 30-second ad.

A Peloton spokesperson previously told FOX Business the ad was "created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey."

The lead actress in the ad, Monica Ruiz, has seemingly fared well since the controversial commercial aired. Ryan Reynolds hired the actress to star in an ad promoting his gin company and she also landed a guest spot on an episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Like Ruiz, Hunter told FOX Business that he is hopeful it would also spark some new opportunities for him.

