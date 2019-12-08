'SNL' mocks Peloton ad in cold open featuring Fallon, Rudd, McKinnon

Peloton got the "Saturday Night Live" treatment in this week's cold open sketch.

In it, first lady Melania Trump, played by Cecily Strong, appears to be a Peloton spokeswoman.

"I'd like to tell you about Peloton," she said. "Are you scared woman who's trapped inside a mansion? Why not imagine biking away from it all on Peloton? Merry Christmas to me."

Peloton shares slumped after the home exercise company released a commercial that some called "sexist," leaving the company on track for the second-worst weekly performance in their history.

Peloton drew the wrath of the social media world last week after its holiday commercial, which depicts a woman who's surprised with a Peloton bike for Christmas and documents her workouts over the course of the year, was deemed "sexist" by some viewers because of how she looks at her husband for approval.

Actor Ryan Reynolds released a web ad Friday evening for his Aviation Gin featuring the actress from the Peloton commercial.

"Saturday Night Live" included the Peloton jab in a sketch depicting NATO leaders and lunchroom bullies, including James Corden as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Jimmy Fallon as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Paul Rudd as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kate McKinnon as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Alec Baldwin as President Trump rounded out the cast.

The first lady appears at the end of the sketch to remind the leaders to "Be Best" and share about Peloton.

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.