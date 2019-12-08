Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

'SNL' mocks Peloton ad in cold open featuring Fallon, Rudd, McKinnon

"I'd like to tell you about Peloton," first lady Melania Trump says in the sketch.

By FOXBusiness
close
'Everybody is at the edge of needing to find something to be upset about because that's their lives,' Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce says.video

Controversial Peloton ad is 'mass hysteria': Tammy Bruce

'Everybody is at the edge of needing to find something to be upset about because that's their lives,' Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce says.

Peloton got the "Saturday Night Live" treatment in this week's cold open sketch.

Continue Reading Below

In it, first lady Melania Trump, played by Cecily Strong, appears to be a Peloton spokeswoman.

PELOTON ACTOR SPEAKS OUT ABOUT ROLE IN CONTROVERSIAL AD

"I'd like to tell you about Peloton," she said. "Are you scared woman who's trapped inside a mansion? Why not imagine biking away from it all on Peloton? Merry Christmas to me."

Peloton shares slumped after the home exercise company released a commercial that some called "sexist," leaving the company on track for the second-worst weekly performance in their history.

A still from the controversial Peloton ad.

Peloton drew the wrath of the social media world last week after its holiday commercial, which depicts a woman who's surprised with a Peloton bike for Christmas and documents her workouts over the course of the year, was deemed "sexist" by some viewers because of how she looks at her husband for approval.

Actor Ryan Reynolds released a web ad Friday evening for his Aviation Gin featuring the actress from the Peloton commercial.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Saturday Night Live" included the Peloton jab in a sketch depicting NATO leaders and lunchroom bullies, including James Corden as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Jimmy Fallon as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Paul Rudd as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kate McKinnon as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Alec Baldwin as President Trump rounded out the cast.

The first lady appears at the end of the sketch to remind the leaders to "Be Best" and share about Peloton.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.