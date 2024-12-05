TOP TOYS: Presents to keep kids present this holiday season

Searching for that ideal toy to make the holiday season all the more special? One lifestyle and parenting expert has revealed her top picks for the perfect gift that will give the children in your life thrills and strengthen their skills!

From toys that promote interest in science and technology and arts and crafts, to those that are fun for the outdoors, Lifestyle writer and mom of three, Amanda Mushro, highlights a vast array of fun and exciting ideas.

Here's a look at the recommendations by the lifestyle expert, beginning with STEM:

It's never too early to develop your children with critical skills such as problem-solving or fostering interests in coding or engineering.

SMARTIVITY HYDRAULIC PLANE LAUNCHER

Put your kid's creativity to the test with the Smartivity Hydraulic Plane Launcher: a DYI kit for those aged 6-12 that instills a sense of engineering and understanding of hydraulics. Build the launcher and see their paper airplane designs take off. This neat contraption is now available for purchase and retails at $29.99.

THEODORA S.T.E.A.M GIRLS

Each doll and their accompanying books cater to a field of study with Silla the Scientist, Tyriqa the Techie, Elaine the Engineer, Antonia the Artist and Maalika the Mathematician, all serving to inspire and empower young girls. Ideal for ages three and over, these dolls can be found on theodoragirls.com for $39.99.

MAGIC PUFFY PENS

Turning to arts & crafts, the lifestyle and parenting expert suggests OOLY's Magic Puffy Pens to make masterpieces pop. These unique pens brighten artwork through neon colors and even add two more dimensions with a little heat. These creative pens are available on OOLY.com and can be grabbed for only $16.95.

SIXEM SOUR PATCH KIDS

From creating works of art to healthy competition, the SIXEM Sour Patch Kids dice game pushes players to use speed and strategy to take each other on in a dice-rolling and matching, candy-themed game. Players should also be aware of The Sour Patch Kids Twist, where one must choose to play Sour or Sweet. This fun game can be enjoyed by those 13 and over and can be purchased on Walmart.com for $22.99.

SUPER VELIO

Last but not least, Mushro highlighted her recommendations for gifts that can be enjoyed outdoors, beginning with the Super Velio from Early Rider. With a sleek looking design, this potential holiday gift aids toddlers from 10 to 24 months in developing their strength, balance and coordination, while also helping grow their mental and physical confidence. The Super Velio is available on earlyrider.com, retailing at $199.99.

EXTREME DRIFT GO-KART

Go for a gift that will give a thrill with Radio Flyer's Extreme Drift Go-Kart. With a speed control switch that makes it safe for young riders and a unique handbrake system that allows for drifting, this is an ideal gift for kids to enjoy the outdoors. It is available for $399 at RadioFlyer.com, Amazon and Walmart.

