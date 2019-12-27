These are 2020 the food trends to look for
Less packaging, more local options are expected to be big next year
Boston Chops chef and owner Chris Coombs joined FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Friday to give his predictions on which food trends we will see in 2020.
Less packaging
Coombs said the trend of conscious consumers will continue to grow in the New Year.
“The total addressable market is the consumer that cares about minimizing single-use plastics,” he said. “I see consumers bringing their own bags to the supermarkets, recycling, being really mindful of their plastic usage.”
More local
Coombs said some things will stay the same.
“People are focused on healthy, fresh, affordable, local,” he told FOX Business. “That's what I think we're going to continue to see.”
Decline in meal delivery services
Coombs said he thinks the novelty of meal kits, such as Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, is wearing off and consumers will start moving away from these products.
“Once you have their recipes, it's actually cheaper to take a Blue Apron recipe, [and] buy the stuff from Whole Foods," he said.
He pointed out the plastic waste involved in meal kits is another reason increasingly environmentally-consumers will be deterred.
“I'm a balance sheet guy,” Coombs said. “And when I look at Blue Apron right now, it looks like a disaster.”