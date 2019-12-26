Expand / Collapse search
Peeps candy to host New Year’s celebration by dropping 400-pound chick

By FOXBusiness
All the fun ways you can enjoy Peeps

New Year’s in Bethlehem, Pa., is going to be pretty sweet.

The home of the Peeps candy brand will ring in 2020 with the dropping of giant, illuminated chick, which is not edible, that weighs a whopping 400 pounds and stands at nearly 5-feet tall, according to a company press release.

The event, hosted at the town’s SteelStacks venue, will be part of a two-day celebration, featuring a fireworks show, candy-cooking demos and a performance by “We Kids Rock.”

The festival “is an event that we look forward to each year, as it allows the community to come together and celebrate in such a fun and unique way,” Meg Dowd, Just Born Quality Confections corporate affairs manager, said in the statement. Just Born, a Pennsylvania food manufacturer organizing the event, is the parent company of Peeps.

According to Vine Pair, Americans eat more than 700 million Peeps each year, which run about $10 for three 10-packs of yellow chicks.

