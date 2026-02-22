Expand / Collapse search
Product Recalls
Published

Metal fragments found in frozen meatballs sold at Aldi stores nationwide prompts recall

Consumer report of metal pieces in Bremer Italian-style meatballs triggers USDA recall of nearly 9,500 pounds

Federal regulators announced Sunday a recall of nearly 9,500 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat meatballs over potential metal fragment contamination.

The recall affects New York–based Rosina Food Products' Italian-styled meatballs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

 "Rosina Food Products, Inc., a West Seneca, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," regulators said. 

The issue was discovered after a consumer reported finding metal fragments in the meatballs. There have been no reports of confirmed injuries, but the department said anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

package of Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS

Federal regulators announced a recall of frozen, ready-to-eat meatballs on Feb. 22,2026. (Department of Agriculture / Fox News)

The impacted packages were distributed to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide. 

The recall applies to 32-ounce bags of fully cooked, frozen "Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS," which contain about 64 meatballs per package.

The products were produced on July 30, 2025, and have a 15-month shelf-life, according to officials.

Aldi

An exterior view of an Aldi grocery store. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Consumers should look for bags with a "BEST BY" date of "10/30/26," timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back, and the establishment number "EST. 4286B" located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS urged consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers and advised not to eat the meatballs, but to either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

For questions regarding the recall, consumers can contact Rosina Food Products Customer Service at 1-888-767-4621 or via email at CService@rosina.com

FOX Business reached out to Rosina Food Products for more information. 