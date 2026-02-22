Metal fragments found in frozen meatballs sold at Aldi stores nationwide prompts recall

Federal regulators announced Sunday a recall of nearly 9,500 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat meatballs over potential metal fragment contamination.

The recall affects New York–based Rosina Food Products' Italian-styled meatballs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

"Rosina Food Products, Inc., a West Seneca, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 9,462 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen meatball products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal," regulators said.

The issue was discovered after a consumer reported finding metal fragments in the meatballs. There have been no reports of confirmed injuries, but the department said anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

MULTISTATE OUTBREAK OF HIGHLY DRUG-RESISTANT SALMONELLA LINKED TO TRENDY 'SUPERFOOD,' FEDS WARN

The impacted packages were distributed to Aldi supermarket locations nationwide.

The recall applies to 32-ounce bags of fully cooked, frozen "Bremer FAMILY SIZE ITALIAN STYLE MEATBALLS," which contain about 64 meatballs per package.

The products were produced on July 30, 2025, and have a 15-month shelf-life, according to officials.

MORE THAN 3M POUNDS OF FROZEN CHICKEN FRIED RICE RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL GLASS CONTAMINATION

Consumers should look for bags with a "BEST BY" date of "10/30/26," timestamps between 17:08 and 18:20 printed on the back, and the establishment number "EST. 4286B" located inside the USDA mark of inspection.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FSIS urged consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers and advised not to eat the meatballs, but to either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

For questions regarding the recall, consumers can contact Rosina Food Products Customer Service at 1-888-767-4621 or via email at CService@rosina.com

FOX Business reached out to Rosina Food Products for more information.