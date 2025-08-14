Dollar General recalls instant coffee products over possible glass pieces in grounds

Dollar General issued a voluntary recall of instant coffee sold in its stores across the country over reports of potential glass contamination.

The company announced the recall on Monday after a customer alerted employees about the presence of glass pieces in their coffee grounds. The recall was conducted with the knowledge of the Food & Drug Administration.

The recalled products include 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee packages with certain lot numbers and best-by dates.

Impacted products have a package UPC of 876941004069. The products include those with lot numbers L-5163 and L-5165 with a best by date of Dec. 13, as well as L-5165 with a best by date of Dec. 14.

The product was sold in every state except Alaska and Hawaii.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recall, the company said.

"Ingesting glass fragments may cause injury to the consumer, and these injuries may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine," the company said in its announcement.

Customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it and contact Dollar General to request a refund.

Dollar General said it is actively investigating the source of the glass contamination and apologized for any inconvenience.