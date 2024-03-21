Over 440,000 Starbucks-branded cups recalled over burn, laceration hazards

Hundreds of thousands of metallic Starbucks-branded mugs sold at major retailers nationwide are being recalled due to burn and laceration hazards.

Nestle USA issued a recall for 440,500 mugs included in a 2023 holiday Starbucks-branded gift set, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a notice Thursday.

The mugs were sold online and at Target and Walmart stores nationwide between November 2023 and January 2024. They were also sold through military retail outlets, the CPSC said.

If the mugs are microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, they can "overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards," the notice warned.

To date, Nestle has received at least a dozen reports of the mugs overheating or breaking. At least 10 of those resulted in injuries, including nine severe burns or blisters on fingers and hands and one cut to a finger, according to the notice.

One of the reported incidents "required medical attention," the report continued.

The recalled ceramic metallic mugs were sold in two different sizes and part of several sets, including a Starbucks holiday gift set with two mugs, Starbucks classic hot cocoa and mug, Starbucks peppermint and classic hot cocoas and mug and Starbucks holiday blend coffee and mug.

Consumers are being urged to "immediately stop using the recalled mugs" and either return them or contact Nestlé USA for a refund.

Nestlé USA deferred comment to the CPSC release.

FOX Business reached out to Starbucks for comment.