Food and Drinks
Published

Nearly 20K pounds of Kroger salad products recalled

Wheat is among the eight foods and food groups that account for the most severe allergic reactions in the US

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 14

Nearly 20,000 pounds of Kroger's apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products are getting recalled over allergen concerns. 

California-based Taylor Farms Pacific recalled the ready-to-eat products after discovering that the labels don't declare wheat – a known allergen – as an ingredient, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). 

Kroger

Kroger location in Lincoln Park, Michigan. (  / Google Maps)

The recalled items – that bear establishment number "P-34013" – were shipped to Kroger stores in a dozen states, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The agency said in a statement that it's "concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators" and that "consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them." 

A Kroger grocery store

A Kroger grocery store on Sept. 9, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

FSIS said they should be thrown away or returned.

The apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products were produced from Feb. 28, 2024, through March 9, 2024, and sold in clear plastic bowls.

Kroger Co

The company discovered the issue during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels and subsequently alerted federal health officials.

Kroger store in Ohio

Kroger logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens, Ohio. (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via / Getty Images)

To date, there haven't been any confirmed cases of adverse reactions tied to the recalled products. However, FSIS urged consumers who were concerned to contact a health care provider. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wheat is among the eight foods or food groups that account for the most severe allergic reactions in the U.S. 