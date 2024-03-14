Nearly 20K pounds of Kroger salad products recalled

Nearly 20,000 pounds of Kroger's apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products are getting recalled over allergen concerns.

California-based Taylor Farms Pacific recalled the ready-to-eat products after discovering that the labels don't declare wheat – a known allergen – as an ingredient, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled items – that bear establishment number "P-34013" – were shipped to Kroger stores in a dozen states, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The agency said in a statement that it's "concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators" and that "consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them."

FSIS said they should be thrown away or returned.

The apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products were produced from Feb. 28, 2024, through March 9, 2024, and sold in clear plastic bowls.

The company discovered the issue during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels and subsequently alerted federal health officials.

To date, there haven't been any confirmed cases of adverse reactions tied to the recalled products. However, FSIS urged consumers who were concerned to contact a health care provider.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wheat is among the eight foods or food groups that account for the most severe allergic reactions in the U.S.