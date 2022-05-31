Over 42K without power in Minnesota after tornado, regional storms

Tens of thousands of people remained without power in Minnesota on Tuesday morning after strong storms left behind destruction.

Images posted to social media showed major property damage, including trees toppled onto houses in the western city of Marshall and cars flipped over in Douglas County.

Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US said that 42,530 customers were without power in the state.

"Stay storm aware, Minnesota. We are watching the new round of storms coming in and have crews working to restore power as quickly as possible around the state," Gov. Tim Waltz tweeted on Monday.

Fox Weather showed the aftermath of what was likely one of at least two tornadoes in the state that hit the town of Forada, and Fox 9 said that Douglas County officials noted there weren't any reports of deaths or major injuries as a result of the severe weather.

"The whole landscape has changed," Mayor David Reller told them, adding that 75 structures had been affected. "There's going to be a lot of construction."

The station added that Eagle Bend officials had asked residents to avoid the area overnight as the effort to clean up was underway.

Local journalists shared reports of extreme weather – including golf ball-sized hail and wind damage – and a preliminary report from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Minnesota's Twin Cities showed areas where tornadoes, large hail and strong wind gusts impacted the area.

Fox Weather said that the agency there reported the tornado in Forada was on the ground at 4:45 p.m. CT.

While tornado watches were in place for most of Minnesota on Monday, the NWS said Tuesday that upcoming forecasts were much quieter, with cooler and breezy weather through the weekend.