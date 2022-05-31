Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

US wheat crop hurt by dry winter and spring's heavy rain

The U.N. said that Russia-Ukraine war's impact on grains, oils, fuel and fertilizer could force millions of people into famine

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for May 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Some farmers in North Dakota are unable to plant as much wheat crop as they normally would because of heavy rain burdening farmers across the state.

Government data shows that the state is expected to plant wheat over the smallest recorded share of its farmland.

wheat crop

Crop scouts survey drought-stressed spring wheat near Grandin, North Dakota, U.S. July 29, 2021. Picture taken 29, 2021. (REUTERS/Karl Plume/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The U.S. is the fourth-largest wheat exporter in the world. Given the global food crisis and Russia's war on Ukraine that curbed wheat exports from both countries, the world cannot afford to lose additional supply of the grain.

Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices saw an uptick of 50% to more than $13.60 a bushel after Russia launched its invasion on its neighbor in late February, which stopped shipments of nearly a third of the world's wheat exports.

FAMILIES IN AFRICA BURDENED WITH HIGHER FOOD COSTS, HUNGER BECAUSE OF RUSSIA'S WAR ON UKRAINE

The United Nations has said that the war's impact on grains, oils, fuel and fertilizer could result in severe hunger for millions of people.

The U.S. has asked its farmers to plant more winter wheat this fall. It also said that it would allow planting on some environmentally sensitive land starting in the fall, although grain analysts have warned that the drought and costly farm inputs could put a strain on production gains.

TOP UKRAINIAN OFFICIAL ASKS SAUDI ARABIA TO FIX FUEL CRISIS

wheat

FILE - Farm employees spread fertilizer on a farm in Gerdau, North West province, South Africa, Nov. 19, 2018. Families across Africa are paying about 45% more for wheat flour as Russia's war in Ukraine blocks exports from the Black Sea. Some countri (AP Newsroom)

In the U.S., spring wheat is planted in the spring and winter wheat is planted in the autumn, the latter of which will be harvested soon.

The issues arising for the spring wheat seeding come after drought hit the winter wheat crop in Kansas, which is the top growing state.

FOOD CHARITY SUPPLIES MEALS TO UKRAINIANS DISPLACED FROM HOMES AMID WAR WITH RUSSIA

A French farmer harvests his field of wheat

FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests his field of wheat during sunset in Thun-L'Eveque, northern France, July 22, 2021.  (REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo / Reuters)

The U.S. winter wheat harvest potential in Kansas has dipped by more than 25% because of severe drought, and farmers in the state may leave thousands of acres of wheat in fields this year instead of paying to harvest the grain hit by the dry winter.

But North Dakota has the opposite problem, as the area has received too much downpour. A historic April blizzard left some of the state's pothole-dotted fields under more than 3 feet of snow, causing floods as it melted.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Reuters contributed to this report.