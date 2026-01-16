Over 38K gallons of bottled water recalled due to 'foreign substance'

Tens of thousands of gallons of water bottles distributed to several states are being recalled after officials discovered a floating black foreign substance in the product.

The recall involved 38,043 gallons of its Meijer Steam Distilled Water, which were sold in 128 fluid-ounce (1 gallon) plastic jugs with red plastic lids and distributed across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Michigan-based Meijer Distribution Inc. distributed the products in cases of four. The sell-by date is Oct. 4, 2026, and the product's lot code is 39-222 #3.

Meijer voluntarily initiated the recall in November 2025. However, officials are continuing to review the issue.

The company didn't release any further details regarding the recall, including how the foreign object was discovered, what the actual substance was and if there were any incidents related to this recall.

The FDA didn't assign a recall classification, either, which indicates how serious the health risk is to consumers. There are three levels.

Class I is defined as a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.

Class II is when the FDA believes the use of or exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Class III is when the FDA believes the use of or exposure to a product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.