Over 100 cruise passengers sickened after gastrointestinal illness outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 120 guests became sick with an illness while sailing on the Cunard Cruise Line's Queen Victoria ship.

The unwell guests have reported experiencing a gastrointestinal illness that caused symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting, according to the agency.

There have also been 15 cases of gastrointestinal illness among crew members.

The CDC noted the numbers for sick passengers and crew on the Queen Victoria are the totals for a Jan. 22-Feb. 12 stint and "do not represent the number of active (symptomatic) gastrointestinal cases at any given port of call or at disembarkation."

Cunard confirmed to FOX Business that a "small number of guests had reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness on board Queen Victoria."

"They immediately activated their enhanced health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of all guests and crew onboard," a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

Cunard "increased cleaning and disinfection procedures," the CDC said. It also separated the sick people from others onboard.

The cause of the outbreak on the ship is currently unknown.

The Queen Victoria, which is underway on a 107-night cruise, can host over 2,000 passengers at a time, according to Cunard. The CDC said it had 1,824 guests on board for the Jan. 22-Feb. 12 stint.

