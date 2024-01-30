Carnival Jubilee cruise ship rescues 2 men stranded in Gulf of Mexico

A Carnival cruise ship has rescued two men who were spotted floating in a kayak in the Gulf of Mexico after their boat reportedly sank.

The crew of the Carnival Jubilee discovered the men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico, on Monday, according to a statement from the cruise line.

"The men said their boat sank, and they used the kayak to stay afloat," Carnival said. "They were welcomed onto the ship safely and were evaluated by the ship’s medical staff and given first aid and food."

Carnival said the Jubilee’s crew and "Carnival’s Fleet Operation Center staff in Miami kept in close contact with Mexican Navy officials and arranged a transfer, which was completed shortly after the rescue."

CARNIVAL CRUISE CREW MEMBERS HELP RESCUE 12 PEOPLE FROM OCEAN AFTER CARGO VESSEL CAPSIZES

The ship is now heading on its normal course to the Honduran island of Roatan on Tuesday.

The rescue happened about a month after the Carnival Vista saved six people who were stranded in the ocean near the Dominican Republic following the capsizing of a small cargo vessel.

Stocks In This Article: CCL $16.55 4.55%

In that incident in mid-December, the Vista’s crew received an emergency alert and then "spotted six men on a life raft and stopped to rescue them and bring them on board," according to Carnival.

5 CRAZY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE WORLD’S LARGEST CRUISE LINER ‘ICON OF THE SEAS’

That rescue was caught on video.

"On the way to Amber Cove the Carnival Vista rescued this life raft," a woman posted alongside a clip on TikTok.

"This is insane," the person believed to be filming can be heard saying.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Carnival said following that rescue, a "successful search and rescue operation for six additional vessel crew was carried out thereafter by Coast Guard authorities."

FOX Business’ Pilar Arias contributed to this report.