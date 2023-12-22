Cruise ship hit by rogue wave during storm, loses ability to navigate

A Norwegian cruise ship sailing in the North Sea on Thursday lost its ability to navigate after it was hit by a rogue wave during a storm.

The MS Maud was en route to Tilbury, England, from Florø, Norway, when the wave hit, causing the vessel to temporarily lose power. While sailing roughly 120 miles off Denmark's west coast and roughly 185 off Britain's east coast, strong winds blasted windows on the bridge of the vessel, allowing water to enter and resulting in a power failure on the bridge, according to the Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

A spokesperson for HX, a unit of Norway's Hurtigruten Group, told FOX Business that the ship is sailing to Bremerhaven, Germany, for disembarkation. All 266 passengers and 131 crew members are safe.

"At this time, the ship has confirmed that no serious guest or crew injuries have been sustained as a result of the incident," the spokesperson said. "The condition of the ship remains stable, and the crew are able to sail under their own power."

Support vessels are working with the ship as it continues to head toward the port city in northern Germany, according to the company. Reuters reported earlier Friday, citing a Danish Joint Rescue Coordination Centre official, that another ship had assisted with a tow.

"Following ongoing safety checks and technical assessments, given the weather conditions, we decided to amend the planned sailing route," the HX spokesperson said. "Across the fleet, there are thorough operational protocols in place and we always prioritize the safety of those on board."

CRUISE PASSENGERS GET UGLY SURPRISE WHEN SHIP IS REROUTED TO BOSTON AND CANADA INSTEAD OF WARM BAHAMAS

Rogue waves typically "come unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The larger-than-normal wave phenomenon is relatively uncommon.

CARNIVAL CRUISE CREW MEMBERS HELP RESCUE 12 PEOPLE FROM OCEAN AFTER CARGO VESSEL CAPSIZES

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The MS Maud, built two decades ago, can carry up to 570 people, according to Hurtigruten’s website. It weighs more than 16,100 gross tons and spans 445 feet in length.

Reuters contributed to this report.