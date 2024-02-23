Oscar nominees to go home with ‘Everyone Wins’ gift bags with a six-figure valuation: Peek inside

The 2024 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, in Los Angeles as stars from this past year’s biggest films hope for a gold statue.

The "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags will be given to all nominees on the special night — including Carey Mulligan, Sterling K. Brown, Mark Ruffalo and more.

The brand behind the iconic swag bag is Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company that has been putting together items for stars for decades.

Lash Fary, CEO of Distinctive Assets — who also put together the 2024 Grammys gift bag — spoke with Fox News Digital last month about creating the unique gifts.

"What’s interesting is that I never really know how it’s going to all come together until sort of the final swing of this when the products start arriving," he said.

Although the gift bag is not officially affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science, Fary said he’s "humbled" that the luxury collection of gifts continues to gain attention.

"While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous and unique, they also serve to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies who give back," he said to Fox News Digital.

Fary noted that one brand included is Wallis Annenberg GenSpace, which added notes for nominees to share with others who have left a positive mark on their lives.

"Just as an A-list actor doesn’t ‘need’ millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand."

"It is so gratifying to be able to shine a spotlight on these types of companies," Fary also said.

Some items in the bag this year are extravagant.

One example: an all-inclusive stay at a Swiss chalet for up to 10 guests, a seven-day holistic wellness retreat and a three-night stay at a private villa in St. Barth’s.

Fary noted that although the gifting is worth six figures, that was "neither our focus nor goal," he said in a media statement.

He continued, "Just as an A-list actor doesn’t ‘need’ millions of dollars to walk onto a film set, these gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand."

Other items in the gifting set include beauty pillowcases, a private mentalist show, sustainable designer throw pillows, a microneedling device, premium gourmet popcorn, vegan chocolate, a red light sleep therapy device, a travel duffle and an in-home sleep consultation.

Some notable brands included in the gifting are Miage skincare, 1MD Nutrition, Auro Wellness, BlendQuik, Poppi, Shinery, Wesper’s, among others.