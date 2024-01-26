Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lifestyle
Published

Grammys gift bag creator shares insights into bag of goodies valued at $35K for presenters, performers

Items include Dyson headphones, organic pet food, an interactive globe for kids — and more

close
December’s top searches video

Taylor Swift gets boost from Google searches on Grammys

December’s top searches

Music’s biggest night will be celebrated on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Los Angeles where stars will flood the red carpet ahead of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. 

For the last 25 years, Distinctive Assets, a marketing agency based in Los Angeles, has worked to put together epic gift bags for both presenters and performers. 

This year, Fox News Digital spoke with founder Lash Fary, who previewed some of the unique gifts — including options for the whole family. 

"What’s interesting is that I never really know how it’s going to all come together until sort of the final swing of this when the products start arriving," he said.

GRAMMY AWARDS $30000 GIFT BAGS ARE FULL OF SNACKS

Each year, a pre-assembled gift bag is given to every performer or presenter at the Grammy Awards, Fary confirmed.

"So as long as you show up for the show and read your lines, if you’re a presenter, or sing a song if you’re a performer, a gift goes into your vehicle as you’re leaving the venue," he said. 

Lash Fary

Fox News Digital spoke with Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary (pictured) ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards. He revealed some of the featured brands in this year's gift bag. (Fox News Digital / Fox News)

The Grammys also host a "gift lounge" for the three days prior to the awards show for guests to select from a wider array of options — either during a rehearsal break or at the end of the day. 

"If you show up and Rihanna’s running late, and you’ve got an hour to hang out, you can come and go through the gift lounge where you get to pick out the different items," he said.

INSIDE 2022 OSCARS' SWANKY, SIX-FIGURE BAGS THAT A-LIST STARS LIKE STEVEN SPIELBERG WILL TAKE HOME

With 68 brands and items featured, here are some of Fary’s favorites from this year’s list. 

Fary said one of his top picks for the gift bag this year is the Dyson Zone Headphones, which retail for $699.99.

Dyson headphones

Fary said the Dyson headphones are noise-canceling and come with an air filtration attachment  (Distinctive Assets / Fox News)

The headphones are not only noise-canceling and can last up to 50 hours of audio-only run time, but also have a built-in air filtration attachment. 

Fary added, "It’s super cool, and I’ve never seen anything like it."

Another gift option are Cate Brown toss pillows, handmade in New York City from vintage, heritage fashion and deadstock textiles, according to the brand.

THE $225000 OSCARS 2020 GIFT BAG: HERE'S WHAT'S INSIDE

Fary said the pillows are made from fabrics by fashion designers and turned into one-of-a-kind, luxury toss pillows. 

Cate Brown luxury throw pillows

Cate Brown is a featured designer whose products are part of the gifting lounge this year at the Grammy Awards. (Distinctive Assets / Fox News)

He added, "So you can do the right thing for the environment and have some luxury for your home."

One of the unique gifting options for 2024 is an offering from a healthy pet food brand. 

Smack Pet Food is a Canadian-made dog and cat food brand that offers raw, dehydrated organic and non-GMO ingredients. 

The gift bag includes pet food and a canvas tote, which plays on the brand name by reading, "My dog is on smack."

Smack Pet Food

Smack Pet Food is a raw, organic food brand based in Canada featured in this year's goodie bag at the Grammys.  (Distinctive Assets / Fox News)

One of the other unique finds on the list is an interactive globe for kids — something Fary said celebrities tend to pick up.

The Orboot by PlayShifu globe is a smart toy that allows users to select different parts of the Earth to learn more about. It contains over 1,000 facts about cultures, cuisines, monuments, inventions, animals and maps. 

Fary said that sometimes celebrities won’t have time to select items for their gift bag, so in the past, they have asked for everything that could be given to their child. 

Interactive globe

The interactive globe is one of the most unique gift items in this year's Grammys gift bag for performers and presenters.  (Distinctive Assets / Fox News)

"The last time Adele was on the show, she didn’t have time to come up from her dressing room from rehearsals, but she asked if we could bring anything kid-related down to her dressing room for her son to play with," he recalled. 

Fary said Dan & Shay have also posted about their children going through the epic gift bag in the past and noted that it’s fun for the whole family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fary added that many brands included in the gifting this year are female-owned, minority-owned or family-owned — something he loves to see. 

For example, one company featured is Hair Forge — a men’s hair accessory small business run entirely by family, Fary said. 

Hair Forge

The Hair Forge is a family-run, minority-owned business of men's hair accessories.  (Distinctive Assets / Fox News)

"It’s family run, including the children — two kids and a cousin who help the family run the business based in the Midwest," he said. 

He added, "They’ve been featured on all of their local new stations getting all of this coverage about these kids who are entrepreneurs going to the Grammys."

Fary said making a difference in the lives of the people behind small businesses, minority-owned businesses and female businesses is something that matters to him. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"That’s been a specific goal of ours over the past few years … to amplify and let the media know what we’re doing, because I think representation does matter."

Grammys gift bag items

Over 68 items are up for grabs in this year's GRAMMY gift bag. See inside the exclusive gift of goodies.  (Distinctive Assets / Fox News)

Other brands included in the gifting options include Garnier, Auro Wellness, Miage Skincare, Kerastase, Poppi, Shinery and WineEnthusiast.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 4.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.