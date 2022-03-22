Inside 2022 Oscars’ swanky, six-figure bags that A-list stars like Steven Spielberg will take home

Academy Award star nominees will be receiving gift bags of epic proportions at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday.

Titled "Everyone Wins," acting and directing nominees in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards will be handed a swag bag filled with items and sprees totaling into the six-figures, according to the founder of Distinctive Assets, the company that has been tasked putting together the cornucopia of carefully curated goods for some 20 years. It is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Science.

The likes of Denzel Washington and Steven Spielberg, as well as Kristen Stewart and many others, will be handed vouchers and items, ranging from the tamest giveaways in the form of flavor wrapped popcorn kernels from Opopop and Ariti gold-infused olive oil and biscuits and wafers from Bahlsen Biscuits to sizable plots of land in Scotland, courtesy of Highland Titles, in which the title of new landowner also comes with the distinction of being called Lords and Ladies of Glencoe.

"The companies we feature have amazing products and services while also embracing diversity, inclusion, health, and philanthropy," Lash Fary said in a statement obtained by FOX Business. "We are not only celebrating these incredible nominees but also a return to normalcy in a post-pandemic world."

Gift bag recipients will also receive an all-inclusive stay at Turin Castle in Scotland.

"Turin Castle was built in 1659 and stands majestically in the heart of Scotland," a gift guide obtained by FOX Business reads.

"Exclusive and by invitation only — a stay at the Castle will transport you back to the 17th century but with all the luxuries of modern life. The nominee’s stay will include: private use of the entire 10-bedroom Castle for 2 guests for 3 nights, fully-inclusive butler service and dining, bagpiper welcome on arrival, private gin tasting, and fully-personalized concierge service."

Despite the valuation of the bag, Fary maintains "that is neither our focus nor goal" in handpicking the items.

"A great gift has nothing to do with a price tag," he continued. "This year’s nominee package is particularly meaningful as we pay tribute to a milestone anniversary and also celebrate the resilience of all involved after the challenges of the past two years. Despite perpetual bad news globally, it’s also an important form of self-preservation and self-care to carve out a little room for the fun, festive and fabulous."

Other freebies include Art Lipo body enhancements from Dr. Thomas Su, healthy meal delivery from NutriFit, Warmies microwavable stuffed animals, Serucell cellular protein anti-aging serum, a "SeaWorld Blows" inflatable Orca from PETA and a slew of other health and age-defying holistic remedies in addition to renewable stays at the famed Golden Door, just to name a few.

In order to mitigate a ratings' lull, the Academy has said that it plans on eliminating eight of its honors from the show in an effort to streamline the floundering telecast and that the awards would be presented off-air and then edited into the program itself. The decision has sparked backlash across the industry.

Film industry’s biggest night will be hosted by Amy Schumer, as well as actress Regina Hall and fellow funny woman Wanda Sykes.