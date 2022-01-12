Oreo releases new flavor for 110th birthday

Oreo is celebrating 110 years by releasing a new cookie flavor.

The cookie brand, owned by Mondelez International, will reach its 110th anniversary on March 6. Ahead of the big day, Oreo is releasing a limited-edition flavor: Chocolate Confetti Cake.

According to the Mondelez website, Oreo’s newest cookie flavor will have rainbow sprinkles in the creme filling and on the cookies themselves.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON: HOW MUCH WILL A BOX OF COOKIES COST YOU?

The flavor also has two creme layers, the classic Oreo creme filling with sprinkles, plus a chocolate cake-flavored creme.

This new Oreo flavor will hit store shelves on Jan. 31, but fans can already start pre-ordering the cookies now on Oreo.com.

TURKEY HILL IS OFFERING FREE ICE CREAM FOR LIFE IF YOU CAN GUESS ‘MYSTERY FLAVOR’

"For over a century, Oreo has brought fun, playful experiences to fans and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 110th birthday," Sydney Kranzmann, Oreo’s U.S. brand manager said in a statement. "Our celebration is inspired by the magical birthday moment that spans generations and cultures…when you close your eyes, blow out the candles, and make a wish."

"We are so excited to celebrate 110 years of Milk’s Favorite Cookie by encouraging fans to embrace this birthday magic no matter their age and to never stop wishing," Kranzmann added.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Oreo will also be launching a sweepstakes on Jan. 15, where the brand will be "granting a series of consumer wishes."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MDLZ MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC. 67.38 +0.12 +0.18%

Fans who want to enter the sweepstakes can go to the website or scan the code on any package of Oreos. The contest ends on March 31.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS