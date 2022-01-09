Turkey Hill is offering free ice cream for life if you can guess ‘Mystery Flavor’

Turkey Hill is going to be giving away free ice cream to a limited number of people who correctly guess its upcoming mystery flavor.

The Pennsylvania-based ice cream manufacturer announced it will be running the contest until Monday, March 14, 2022.

"Think you and your family can guess our new Mystery Flavor? Here’s your chance to put your taste buds to the test," Turkey Hill wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, Jan. 4. "You have until 3/14/22 to solve the most chilling mystery. Visit https://turkeyhill.com/mysteryflavor to enter for your chance to win ice cream for life."

Unlike other food contests that reserve their offers to one person at a time, Turkey Hill’s sweepstakes rules state that the company is extending a variety of free ice cream prizes to a list of winners.

There will be one grand prize, which is the lifetime supply. Turkey Hill’s "for life" offer will technically last for a maximum of 50 years, but in that time, the winner will be awarded a 48-ounce container of ice cream per month. That’s a whopping 1,800 pounds of ice cream if the winner redeems the full 50 years – a total approximate retail value of $3,859.40, according to the current suggested retail price in Lancaster County, Pa.

The other prizes Turkey Hill will be awarded to correct Mystery Flavor guessers include 10 free ice cream offers for one year, 15 free ice cream offers for six months and 30 free ice cream offers for three months.

"Surprising our fans with a delicious, but mysterious new flavor is what the Mystery Flavor is all about," Turkey Hill Vice President of Marketing Kriston Ohm said in a statement. "We like to have fun at Turkey Hill and we couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring the unexpected to the freezer aisle. Our new Mystery Flavor is sure to sneak some mystery and intrigue into homes across the nation-we can't wait for you to try it."

If you’re looking to put your name in the running, you can scan the QR code that’s printed on Turkey Hill’s limited-edition mystery flavor container or you can simply visit TurkeyHill.com/MysteryFlavor. Contest hopefuls can submit one guess per day along with their contact info. Putting in multiple submissions in a single day with alternative email or mailing addresses will lead to disqualification.

Contest entrants must be 18 or older, but entrants between the ages of 13 and 17 can enter if they have their parent or guardian’s permission.

Guesses for the Mystery Flavor guess must be submitted no later than March 14, 2022, at 11:59:59 EST.

Turkey Hill’s winners will be selected the next day through a random drawing, and they will be contacted about their prizes through email or U.S. mail. Once the winners have claimed their prizes, their identities will be revealed on Turkey Hill’s Mystery Flavor contest page.