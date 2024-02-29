Expand / Collapse search
Oregon man discovers $8.4 million lottery jackpot win a month late

Winner David Schultze, 68, said he now plans to invest most of his winnings

An Oregon man became a millionaire on Jan. 24 — yet didn't realize it for nearly a full month. 

David Schultze, 68, of Milwaukie, Oregon, bought a ticket for the Oregon's Game Megabucks drawing that was held on Jan. 24, 2024, said the Oregon Lottery in a Feb. 27 press release.

After the numbers were drawn, Schultze's ticket won him the jackpot of $8.4 million — but he did not actually check his ticket until Feb. 23, the lottery said. 

Once he realized he'd won, "he spent the whole weekend in shock and claimed his prize on Monday at Oregon Lottery's Wilsonville office," said the Oregon Lottery

Schultze told the Oregon Lottery that he is not a frequent player, but that he buys a ticket when the jackpot is "getting up there." 

Oregon lottery logo

Above, an Oregon Lottery executive. The Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985 — and as one state resident recently learned, winners have a full year to pick up their prizes. (Anthony Pidgeon/Redferns / Getty Images)

A retiree, Schultze said that he did not have any "big splurges" planned for his newfound fortune, but said he would invest most of the money. 

The store where Schultze bought the winning ticket, a Safeway in the city of Gladstone, received $84,000 from the Oregon Lottery as a bonus, said the release. 

Lottery ticket

The man who won the $8.4 million jackpot did not realize it for a full month, said the Oregon Lottery.  (iStock / iStock)

While it was relatively unusual for a person to wait a full month before seeing if they won the lottery, winners of prizes for the Oregon Lottery have one year to claim their prize, said their website. 

"The Oregon Lottery recommends that you sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize," they said. 

With Schultze's win, the Oregon's Game Megabucks' jackpot was re-set to $1 million. 

It is presently at $2.4 million, said the Oregon Lottery's website. 

Play stubs are displayed at a lottery counter in Maryland

The drawing for the $8.4 million jackpot was held on Jan. 24, 2024. Schultze did not bother to check the numbers until Feb. 23. When he did, he found out he had won.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez / AP Newsroom)

The Oregon Lottery was created in 1984, and began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, said its website. 

Since then, the lottery has raised more than $15.5 billion for various programs in the state of Oregon, the organization said.

"Lottery dollars fund education, economic growth, state parks, natural habitats, Outdoor School and veteran services," said the Oregon Lottery's website.

FOX Business reached out to the Oregon Lottery for additional comment on Schultze's win. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle 