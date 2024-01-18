Michigan man wins Powerball prize using his children's birthdays as numbers

Fatherhood paid off for a Michigan man who recently won $200,000 in Powerball after playing his lucky numbers: his children's birthdays.

James Allen, 63, of Commerce Township, Michigan, bought his winning ticket on Dec. 28, said the Michigan Lottery's website.

He purchased the ticket in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

When the drawing was held on Dec. 30, Allen's ticket numbers matched four of the winning digits, as well as the Powerball.

Initially, Allen thought he'd won $50,000 — but thanks to the "Power Play" part of the game, his prize was multiplied by four.

"I checked my ticket and went to bed thinking I had won $50,000 because I forgot about the Power Play add-on game," Allen told the Michigan Lottery website.

"When I woke up in the morning, I checked again and realized I had actually won $200,000," he said.

The "Power Play" option can be added on to any Powerball ticket for an additional dollar, said the Michigan Lottery website.

The "Power Play" works by multiplying any non-jackpot prizes, to a maximum payout of $2 million.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

Allen told the Michigan Lottery that he uses the same strategy whenever he plays Powerball: He uses children's birthdays as the numbers.

"Every time I play Powerball, I pick my kids’ birthdays," said Allen.

"This time, it really paid off!"

Allen told the Michigan Lottery that he plans on using his winnings to pay off bills.

His strategy in picking lottery numbers is not that unusual, a spokesman for the Michigan Lottery told FOX Business.

"Many players have specific sets of numbers they play because those numbers have a special meaning to them," said Jake Harris, Michigan Lottery spokesperson.

"It is always entertaining to hear why a player chooses the numbers they play, but no matter which numbers are selected, everyone has a chance to win life-changing cash when they play Powerball," Harris also told FOX Business.

Powerball is a nationwide lottery game.

Tickets are sold in every state but Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah, says the Powerball website.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million. The largest jackpot, $2.04 billion, was awarded in Nov. 2022, said the lottery's website.

Proceeds from the Michigan Lottery go to support the state's schools, said the lottery website.

"Since its inception in 1972, the Michigan Lottery has contributed all agency profits to the State of Michigan School Aid Fund," said the site.

"When you play, students win."

FOX Business reached out to the Michigan Lottery for additional comment.