Online side hustles that will score you some extra cash pretty easily, quickly

If you're seeking an extra source of income, look to different online options that can get you cash fast.

Many Americans have side hustles in addition to their full-time jobs. In fact, around 36% of U.S. adults have a side hustle as of 2024, according to Bankrate.

There are so many different side hustles you could take on. When thinking about a side hustle, keep your interests in mind, and try to think of a job opportunity where you can expand on those interests.

10 HOBBIES THAT COULD SAVE (AND MAKE) YOU MONEY IN 2024

Many side hustles are conducted from the comfort of one's home. There are so many different ways you can make money fast online.

Below are three online jobs to consider for some extra income.

Social media has become a popular side hustle, and sometimes a full-time job, for many around the world.

There are several different ways that money can be made on social media.

One of the best ways to make money on social media is through brand deals, which account for nearly 70% of revenue, according to a report by Goldman Sachs.

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS: HOW TO MAKE YOUR SIDE HUSTLE DREAM A REALITY

Brand deals are partnerships between a company and a creator, where the creator will advertise a product to their followers.

Ideally, sponsorships seamlessly flow into a creator's content, as influencers tend to advertise products that fit their own personal brand.

Social media apps also have their own unique ways in which individuals can make money through the app.

For example, TikTok has the Creator Rewards Program, which allows creators to make money off their videos once they reach certain requirements.

YouTube has what is called the YouTube Partner Program, which allows eligible creators to make money through means of ad revenue, channel memberships and more, according to YouTube.com.

HOW TIKTOK INFLUENCERS CAN SAFEGUARD THEIR INCOMES AMID LEGISLATIVE UNCERTAINTY

If you want to begin making money on social media, the first step you need to take is thinking about the type of content you'd like to create.

Try to stick to a specific niche, which will help you to build a loyal following.

Consistency is key when it comes to making money on social media. You aren't going to make money right away, but consistent posting of high-quality content will help you gain an audience, and in turn, make money.

Etsy is an online marketplace filled with unique handmade and customizable items.

Whether you make your own custom T-shirts, jewelry or home decor, you can sell your products on Etsy for a profit.

Selling on Etsy is easy. All you need to do is create an account and set up your online shop.

HOW TO SAVE MONEY FROM YOUR SIDE HUSTLE

You can set up your online shop by visiting Etsy.com/sell, and clicking "get started," according to Etsy.com.

Once you've done this, you'll have to answer a few questions and give your shop a name.

When uploading photos of your products to Etsy, make sure they are high-quality ones that will appeal to potential buyers.

You can make money on Etsy throughout the year, with the months before the holidays being an especially great opportunity to make extra cash with so many looking for unique presents to gift their loved ones.

Another way to make money online is by seeking out freelance work.

Freelance work could come in the form of writing, tutoring, graphic design, language translating and more.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Once you decide the type of freelance jobs you're looking for, conduct an online search to find opportunities that may be a good fit for you.