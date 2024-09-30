Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Small Business
Published

Online side hustles that will score you some extra cash pretty easily, quickly

Try these ways to make money online without ever leaving your house

close
LTK co-founder and President Amber Venz Box discusses where content creators will turn if TikTok is banned in the U.S. on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.' video

TikTok ban is not top of mind for 'creators': Amber Venz Box

LTK co-founder and President Amber Venz Box discusses where content creators will turn if TikTok is banned in the U.S. on 'Cavuto: Coast to Coast.'

If you're seeking an extra source of income, look to different online options that can get you cash fast. 

Many Americans have side hustles in addition to their full-time jobs. In fact, around 36% of U.S. adults have a side hustle as of 2024, according to Bankrate. 

There are so many different side hustles you could take on. When thinking about a side hustle, keep your interests in mind, and try to think of a job opportunity where you can expand on those interests. 

A computer surrounded by money in background, and a woman working from home on computer

There are so many different ways that you can make money online. (  / iStock)

10 HOBBIES THAT COULD SAVE (AND MAKE) YOU MONEY IN 2024

Many side hustles are conducted from the comfort of one's home. There are so many different ways you can make money fast online. 

Below are three online jobs to consider for some extra income. 

  1. Make money on social media
  2. Sell unique handmade products on Etsy
  3. Look for freelance work online

1. Make money on social media

Social media has become a popular side hustle, and sometimes a full-time job, for many around the world. 

There are several different ways that money can be made on social media. 

One of the best ways to make money on social media is through brand deals, which account for nearly 70% of revenue, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. 

Two people making a TikTok video

In order to make money on TikTok, you'll need to first grow an audience. (  / iStock)

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS: HOW TO MAKE YOUR SIDE HUSTLE DREAM A REALITY

Brand deals are partnerships between a company and a creator, where the creator will advertise a product to their followers. 

Ideally, sponsorships seamlessly flow into a creator's content, as influencers tend to advertise products that fit their own personal brand. 

Social media apps also have their own unique ways in which individuals can make money through the app. 

For example, TikTok has the Creator Rewards Program, which allows creators to make money off their videos once they reach certain requirements. 

YouTube has what is called the YouTube Partner Program, which allows eligible creators to make money through means of ad revenue, channel memberships and more, according to YouTube.com. 

Social media apps

Social media apps like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube can all become sources of income if leveraged properly. (  / iStock)

HOW TIKTOK INFLUENCERS CAN SAFEGUARD THEIR INCOMES AMID LEGISLATIVE UNCERTAINTY

If you want to begin making money on social media, the first step you need to take is thinking about the type of content you'd like to create. 

Try to stick to a specific niche, which will help you to build a loyal following. 

Consistency is key when it comes to making money on social media. You aren't going to make money right away, but consistent posting of high-quality content will help you gain an audience, and in turn, make money. 

2. Sell unique handmade products on Etsy

Etsy is an online marketplace filled with unique handmade and customizable items. 

Whether you make your own custom T-shirts, jewelry or home decor, you can sell your products on Etsy for a profit. 

Selling on Etsy is easy. All you need to do is create an account and set up your online shop. 

Etsy app on phone

If you have handmade products you're looking to sell, consider doing so on Etsy. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

HOW TO SAVE MONEY FROM YOUR SIDE HUSTLE

You can set up your online shop by visiting Etsy.com/sell, and clicking "get started," according to Etsy.com.

Once you've done this, you'll have to answer a few questions and give your shop a name. 

When uploading photos of your products to Etsy, make sure they are high-quality ones that will appeal to potential buyers. 

Man working on laptop

Setting up your online shop through Etsy only requires a few easy steps. (  / iStock)

You can make money on Etsy throughout the year, with the months before the holidays being an especially great opportunity to make extra cash with so many looking for unique presents to gift their loved ones. 

3. Look for freelance work online

Another way to make money online is by seeking out freelance work.

Freelance work could come in the form of writing, tutoring, graphic design, language translating and more. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Once you decide the type of freelance jobs you're looking for, conduct an online search to find opportunities that may be a good fit for you. 