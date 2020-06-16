Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Norwegian Cruise Line shares plunge on suspended September comeback

Suspension will impact sailings between August 1 and September 30 as well as select voyages through October.

By FOXBusiness
close
Norwegian Cruise Line is reportedly canceling select trips through October to ensure passengers and crew members remain healthy. video

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels select voyages through October

Norwegian Cruise Line is reportedly canceling select trips through October to ensure passengers and crew members remain healthy.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have plunged nearly 13 percent in after-hours trading early Tuesday evening after the company announced that it will extend its suspension of voyages across its three brands, Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent through at least October.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NCLHNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.20.96+0.97+4.85%

The cancellations will affect sailings between Aug. 1 and Sept.  30, 2020, excluding Seattle-based Alaska voyages, according to the company. Norwegian will also cancel select voyages through October because of travel and port restrictions, including Pacific Coastal voyages on the Norwegian Bliss and Joy, and Canada and New England cruises on the Breakaway, Gem, Insignia and Seven Seas Navigator.

FIRE BREAKS OUT ON JAPANESE CRUISE SHIP DOCKED NEAR TOKYO

The cruise line added that it will "work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited."

The Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Jewel, right, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises Inc. Navigator ships sit idle near the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California, U.S., on Monday, April 13, 2020. The Centers for Disease

Guests who are currently booked on canceled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are encouraged to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Norwegian Cruise Line previously canceled departures through July 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Correction: Norwegian stock fell 13 percent in after-hours trading. The time frame was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.