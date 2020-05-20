Norwegian Cruise extends coronavirus cancellations through July 31

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

(Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd extended suspension of its voyages by another month until the end of July to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. cruise operators, including rivals Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises, suspended trips in April following travel restrictions and no-sail orders, and were scheduled to set sail by the end of June or early August.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 12.32 -0.11 -0.87%

ROYAL CARIBBEAN SWINGS TO $1.4B FIRST-QUARTER CORONAVIRUS LOSS

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE