Norwegian Cruise extends coronavirus cancellations through July 31
Affected customers are being offered credits for future bookings
(Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd extended suspension of its voyages by another month until the end of July to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. cruise operators, including rivals Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises, suspended trips in April following travel restrictions and no-sail orders, and were scheduled to set sail by the end of June or early August.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)