Norwegian Cruise extends coronavirus cancellations through July 31

Affected customers are being offered credits for future bookings

Reuters
(Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd extended suspension of its voyages by another month until the end of July to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. cruise operators, including rivals Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises, suspended trips in April following travel restrictions and no-sail orders, and were scheduled to set sail by the end of June or early August.

NCLHNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.12.32-0.11-0.87%

ROYAL CARIBBEAN SWINGS TO $1.4B FIRST-QUARTER CORONAVIRUS LOSS

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

