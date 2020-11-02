Norwegian Cruise Line ships won’t sail until 2021

Ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will not set sail in the remainder of 2020.

Continue Reading Below

The Miami-based company issued a statement on Monday that it has extended its sail suspension from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, which includes its brands Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

US AGENCY SETS RULES FOR CRUISE SHIPS TO START SAILING AGAIN

Norwegian’s statement elaborated that it “will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited.”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NCLH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.91 -0.72 -4.33%

The decision comes shortly after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a 40-page framework for conditional sailing order for cruise ships. The agency had a no-sail order in place before the framework was introduced, which expired on Oct. 31 and does not have an extension at this time.

REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISE LINE HAS BIGGEST BOOKING DAY IN HISTORY FOR 2022-2023 SEASON

Conditions the CDC has listed for cruise ships that sail in the age of COVID-19 include land-based and onboard testing sites, coronavirus prevention protocols for staff, a mock sail to illustrate implemented safety protocols and more.

Similarly, the Norwegian is a member of the Cruise Lines International Association, a global trade association that has issued multiple statements and guidelines throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

DISNEY CRUISE LINE'S NEW BIGGEST SHIP, DISNEY WISH, GETS DATE FOR MAIDEN VOYAGE

On Friday, the association shared a press release that its members have voluntarily suspended sailings for more than seven months and are continually evolving safety procedures as new information is learned about the respiratory virus.

“With enhanced measures in place, and with the continued guidance of leading experts in health and science as well as the CDC, we are confident that a resumption of cruising in the U.S. is possible to support the economic recovery while maintaining a focus on effective and science-based measures to protect public health,” said Kelly Craighead, the president and CEO of the CLIA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other major cruise lines have yet to issue updated statements on potential sail suspensions or planned voyages.

The cruise industry has been a point of concern for travelers since early 2020. Carnival Cruise Line’s upscale brand Princess Cruises experienced a serious quarantine in February, where more than 700 guests contracted the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 13.55 -0.16 -1.17%

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

As of Monday evening, there are more than 9.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.