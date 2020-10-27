Regent Seven Seas cruise line has biggest booking day in history for 2022-2023 season

It’s good news for the industry of cruise.

It’s been a tough year for cruise lines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with most companies canceling voyages through the end of the year and some even into 2021.

One cruise line, however, recently reported what might be a sign of better times ahead. Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced that it saw the largest day of bookings in its 26-year history on Monday, Travel Pulse reports.

The luxury cruise line opened up sales for its 2022-2023 trips on Oct. 21, and people were apparently eager to book a cruise. The sales are said to have surpassed the cruise line’s previous single-day sales record by almost 40%.

In a statement shared with FOX Business, a spokesperson for Regent Seven Seas Cruises said, “The staggering response to our 2022-2023 Voyage Collection demonstrates the incredible future demand for the unrivaled Regent experience. Luxury travelers simply cannot wait to get back on the oceans to see the world again, while enjoying impeccable, personalized service on luxurious and spacious ships. Our loyal guests wasted no time in securing their perfect itinerary and suite with last year’s Voyage Collection launch day total eclipsed after only 90 minutes of being on sale.”

According to a press release, the destinations that saw the highest levels of interest were Africa, Asia, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. From April 2022 to April 2023, the cruise line has 148 sailings scheduled.

It may still be some time before the cruise industry sees widespread recovery, however. According to recent reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned against worldwide travel on cruise ships due a seeming spike in coronavirus cases. The CDC is expected to provide an update on the no-sail order it previously issued in response to the pandemic.