Nissan is recalling 1,063 electric cars because the steering wheel might fall off

Nissan has issued a voluntary recall of 1,063 Ariya electric SUVs due to a potential issue with their steering wheels.

Following reports of loose wheels from two dealers in January and February, the automaker discovered another Ariya in inventory with the issue.

According to the report filed with the National Highway Traffic Saftey Administration (NHTSA), the vehicles had new steering wheels installed at a port of entry due to a defect with the original and some of the work was done incorrectly.

"As part of the activity, a technician may have inadvertently applied the incorrect torque settings to the steering wheel bolt. In certain cases, the steering wheel bolt may not have been installed," the report said.

NISSAN RECALLS NEARLY 1 MILLION SUVS AFTER DISCOVERING VEHICLES COULD SHUT OFF WHILE DRIVING

There have been no reports from customers of accidents or injuries related to the issue, and only 1% of the vehicles are estimated to have loose bolts.

The recall work will take place at dealerships and involves replacing the steering wheel bolt correctly.

Dealers have already been informed and are holding vehicles for repairs while owners will be notified by the end of March.

TESLA RECALLS 3,750 MODEL VEHICLES PRODUCED IN PAST YEAR AFTER DISCOVERY OF LOOSE BOLTS

The issue affects Ariyas built from June 21 to Oct. 21, 2022. Nissan delivered 201 Ariyas to customers in 2022 following its launch late in the year. The automaker reports sales on a quarterly basis and has not said how many have been sold so far in 2023.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NHTSA is currently investigating several reports of Tesla Model Y steering wheels falling off due to a missing bolt that could include over 120,000 vehicles, but a recall has not been issued.