Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Tesla

Tesla under investigation; steering wheels falling off

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into two reports

close
Blink Charging founder and CEO Michael Farkas discusses his plan to take on Elon Musk's charging infrastructure on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Competition with Tesla is good for business: Blink Charging CEO Michael Farkas

Blink Charging founder and CEO Michael Farkas discusses his plan to take on Elon Musk's charging infrastructure on 'The Claman Countdown.'

U.S. regulators are looking into complaints that steering wheels for Tesla’s Model Y vehicles fell off while in use.

In a filing posted on their website, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it’s aware of two incidents in which the wheel detached from the steering column of 2023 Model Ys while being driven. 

Tesla Model Y on display

Tesla Model Y made by American Automaker Tesla, Inc. on display at the Tesla Booth at the Hong Kong International MotorXpo on Dec. 7, 2022 in Hong Kong, China. (Vernon Yuen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Opened on March 4, the preliminary evaluation applies to an estimated 120,089 vehicles. Currently, the Model Y is Tesla’s top-selling vehicle.

TESLA SLASHES MODEL S AND X PRICES AGAIN BY UP TO $10,000

NHTSA said in both cases the Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the SUVs were being driven.

The agency also said in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.

Moving forward, investigators will look at Tesla’s manufacturing process, how often the problem happens and how many vehicles were affected.

Last month, a Tesla owner tweeted pictures of his missing steering wheel. According to a letter shared with NJ Advance Media, Tesla offered to buy back the car as a "gesture of goodwill."

The Patels added in another tweet that they received a call from the NHTSA.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

Tesla

.
Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 187.71 -6.10 -3.15%

Reuters contributed to this report.