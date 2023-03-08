Tesla under investigation; steering wheels falling off

U.S. regulators are looking into complaints that steering wheels for Tesla’s Model Y vehicles fell off while in use.

In a filing posted on their website, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it’s aware of two incidents in which the wheel detached from the steering column of 2023 Model Ys while being driven.

Opened on March 4, the preliminary evaluation applies to an estimated 120,089 vehicles. Currently, the Model Y is Tesla’s top-selling vehicle.

NHTSA said in both cases the Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the SUVs were being driven.

The agency also said in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.

Moving forward, investigators will look at Tesla’s manufacturing process, how often the problem happens and how many vehicles were affected.

Last month, a Tesla owner tweeted pictures of his missing steering wheel. According to a letter shared with NJ Advance Media, Tesla offered to buy back the car as a "gesture of goodwill."

The Patels added in another tweet that they received a call from the NHTSA.

