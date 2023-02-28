Nissan recalls nearly 1 million SUVs after discovering vehicles could shut off while driving

Nissan issued a recall on more than 809,000 of its SUVs in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday after discovering a technical issue that would shut off the vehicles while they were being driven.

The recall pertains to Nissan Rogues produced from 2014 to 2020 as well as Nissan Rouge Sports produced from 2017 to 2020, according to an NHTSA announcement.

The technical issue relates to the vehicles' jackknife keys, which do not reliably stay in an "extended" position. The NHTSA says the key is liable to fold downward while driving, allowing an inadvertent touch to potentially turn off the ignition while on the road.

While Nissan says it has not discovered a solution for the issue, the company has urged customers to contact their local dealership if their key does not remain open.

Nissan says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the issue.

Nissan's announcement comes roughly a month after Ford recalled 462,000 vehicles in late January. Ford's recall impacted some 2020-2023 model year Explorer, Lincoln Aviator and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair vehicles that have 360-degree cameras.

Ford said it has reports of 17 minor crashes allegedly resulting from blue screen symptoms, as well as more than 2,100 warranty reports. There have been no reports of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.