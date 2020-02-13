The newest 5-star hotels in the US, according to Forbes

There are nine new 5-star hotels in the U.S. -- among 70 around the world, according to the Forbes Travel Guide.

On Wednesday, the guide revealed its 2020 Star Award Winners, which included 1,898 hotels, spas and restaurants.

In total, 450 U.S. hotels were named in the award winner list, with 82 given the 5-star accolade. Among those were the nine new additions located in Las Vegas, Miami, Santa Barbara, California; San Francisco; Dallas, Watch Hill, Rhode Island, and Weekapaug, Rhode Island.

Overall, the guide added 340 properties from around the world to its award-winners list, including 83 new venues in the “recommended” category, 150 new venues with 4 stars and 107 new venues with 5 stars -- of which there were 70 hotels.

There were also 16 new countries visited by the Forbes Travel Guide including Antigua, the Bahamas, Cambodia, Egypt, Fiji, French Polynesia, India, Jordan, the Maldives, Mauritius, New Zealand, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Seychelles and South Africa.

According to the guide, “incognito inspectors” checked into the hotels for at least two nights and tested up to “900 objective, exacting standards.”

Here are the nine new 5-star hotels on the Forbes Travel Guide 2020 Star Award Winners.

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas - Nevada

Wynn Las Vegas - Nevada

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club - Florida

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara - California

San Ysidro Ranch - California

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay - California

Ocean House - Rhode Island

Weekapaug Inn - Rhode Island

The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas - Texas

