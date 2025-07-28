Newark airport flights delayed as FAA grapples with critical staff shortage crisis

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said flights arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport are facing delays due to staffing shortages on Monday morning as the agency continues to grapple with a shortfall of certified air traffic controllers.

The FAA said a traffic management program was put into effect for traffic arriving at the airport around 7 a.m. EST Monday. The result is causing an average delay of 49 minutes, according to the FAA's advisory.

The FAA instructed travelers to check with their airline directly to see if it impacts their flight.

NEWARK AIRPORT HIT WITH NEW DELAYS, OUTAGE HEARD ON AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL AUDIO

Air traffic control staffing has been an ongoing challenge in the entire aviation industry, leading to numerous travel disruptions. Newark has confronted a mountain of challenges from equipment outages, air traffic control staffing shortages and ongoing runway construction over the summer, which made it especially vulnerable to disruptions and increased operational strain on existing personnel.

The FAA has already capped flights in and out of the airport through the end of the year to ensure safety and limit travel disruptions. It began limiting traffic at Newark, the second-busiest airport in the New York metropolitan area, in May, following a string of outages at Philadelphia TRACON Area C, which guides aircraft in and out of the Newark airport.

The outages, which prompted travel delays, highlighted the pressure the air traffic control system has been under for years due to persisting staffing shortages, outdated technology and underinvestment in critical infrastructure.

TRANSPORTATION DEPT OFFERS AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS 20% BONUS TO DELAY RETIREMENT AS STAFFING CRISIS DEEPENS

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy began working to improve the reliability of operations at the airport , including accelerating technological and logistical improvements and increasing air traffic controller staffing.

In a May interview with CBS News, Duffy said that it is going to take time to boost the air traffic controller workforce, but a key piece in doing so is keeping the more experienced controllers in the field longer.

"I think what is key, we have offered a bonus to air traffic controllers who are eligible to retire. We are going to pay them 20% bonus on their salary to stay longer. Don't retire," Duffy said. "So as we bring more air traffic controllers in, and keep the older, experienced controllers, we're going to be able to make up that difference."

His plans to strengthen the hiring pipeline include expanding opportunities for veteran military air traffic controllers by increasing the number of qualified facilities, offering financial incentives to graduates and new hires for completing key training milestones, and rewarding academy graduates who accept placements at hard-to-staff locations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Additionally, Duffy is calling for increasing the number of instructors and establishing a new Learning Center at the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City.

Duffy said the agency is also working to streamline the hiring process by ensuring top candidates aren’t left waiting a year or more for routine medical and security clearances.