Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Airports
Published

Newark airport hit with new delays, outage heard on air traffic control audio

Newark under FAA ground delay, audio from air traffic control issues last month released

close
Air traffic control at the Newark Liberty International Airport temporarily lost communication with its aircraft, audio reveals. The outage on April 28 caused widespread delays and cancellations. (LIVEATC.NET) video

Newark air traffic control audio reveals chaotic moment when FAA temporarily lost communication with aircraft

Air traffic control at the Newark Liberty International Airport temporarily lost communication with its aircraft, audio reveals. The outage on April 28 caused widespread delays and cancellations. (LIVEATC.NET)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground delay for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing shortages, weather and construction.

"Our antiquated air traffic control system is affecting our workforce," an FAA statement said. "As Secretary Duffy has said, we must get the best safety technology in the hands of controllers as soon as possible."

"The last administration didn’t lift a finger to fix it," U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted to X on Monday night. "We’re working day and night to overhaul it."

Flights are departing two hours and 41 minutes later than scheduled on average, according to an advisory. A spokeswoman for the FAA told FOX Business that arrivals were not affected. 

NEWARK AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERS LOST RADAR, RADIO COMMUNICATIONS WITH PLANES FOR OVER A MINUTE, SPARKING CHAOS

Newark Airport United employee with head in hand

An employee stands at the United Airlines check-in area at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport on May 6, 2025, in New Jersey. (Getty Images)

"The President and I are going to radically transform air traffic control. That means building a brand new system that is the envy of the world," Duffy said in a subsequent post. 

UNITED AIRLINES CEO SAYS FAA NEEDS TO FIX 3 THINGS: AMERICANS DESERVE ‘MUCH BETTER’

Passenger sleeps at Newark amid delays

A passenger sleeps in front of the United Airlines check-in at Newark Liberty International Airport, on May 6, 2025 in New Jersey. The airport has been faced with major delays due to staffing, weather and construction. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, air traffic controller audio from when radar and radio communications with planes were briefly lost at Newark Airport on April 28 has been made public.

AMERICAN AIRLINES LAUNCHING LUXURIOUS NEW FLAGSHIP SUITE THIS SUMMER

Newark Airport tower from March 2024

The control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, on March 19, 2024. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"United 674, radar contact lost, we lost our radar. Just stay on the arrival and maintain 6,000," an air traffic controller said at 9:53 a.m.

"All right, we'll stay on arrival and keep 6,000," the pilot said in response.

Minutes later, the pilot came on again.

"OK, do you want me to squawk VFR for four-tango pop and do I have bravo clearance," the pilot asked at 9:56 a.m.

Newark Airport tower in May 2025

The control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport, on May 6, 2025. (Andres Kudacki / Getty Images)

"No, you do not have a bravo-clearance. We lost our radar and it's not working correctly. Radar service terminates, squawk for VFR, freeze change approved. If you want a bravo-clearance, just call the tower. It's going to get closer," the air traffic controller said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The pilot then said he would wait for a radio frequency from the tower before the air traffic controller responds, "OK, no. squawk VFR. Look up the tower frequencies, and we don't have a radar, so I don't know where you are."

Fox News' Courney De George and Jeremy Copas contributed to this report. 