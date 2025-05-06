Newark airport hit with new delays, outage heard on air traffic control audio

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground delay for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey due to staffing shortages, weather and construction.

"Our antiquated air traffic control system is affecting our workforce," an FAA statement said. "As Secretary Duffy has said, we must get the best safety technology in the hands of controllers as soon as possible."

"The last administration didn’t lift a finger to fix it," U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted to X on Monday night. "We’re working day and night to overhaul it."

Flights are departing two hours and 41 minutes later than scheduled on average, according to an advisory. A spokeswoman for the FAA told FOX Business that arrivals were not affected.

"The President and I are going to radically transform air traffic control. That means building a brand new system that is the envy of the world," Duffy said in a subsequent post.

Meanwhile, air traffic controller audio from when radar and radio communications with planes were briefly lost at Newark Airport on April 28 has been made public.

"United 674, radar contact lost, we lost our radar. Just stay on the arrival and maintain 6,000," an air traffic controller said at 9:53 a.m.

"All right, we'll stay on arrival and keep 6,000," the pilot said in response.

Minutes later, the pilot came on again.

"OK, do you want me to squawk VFR for four-tango pop and do I have bravo clearance," the pilot asked at 9:56 a.m.

"No, you do not have a bravo-clearance. We lost our radar and it's not working correctly. Radar service terminates, squawk for VFR, freeze change approved. If you want a bravo-clearance, just call the tower. It's going to get closer," the air traffic controller said.

The pilot then said he would wait for a radio frequency from the tower before the air traffic controller responds, "OK, no. squawk VFR. Look up the tower frequencies, and we don't have a radar, so I don't know where you are."

Fox News' Courney De George and Jeremy Copas contributed to this report.