Transportation Dept offers air traffic controllers 20% bonus to delay retirement as staffing crisis deepens

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said a key to alleviating the shortage of air traffic workers is offering retirees a bonus to incentivize them to stay in the workforce longer.

In an interview with CBS News, Duffy said that it is going to take time to boost the air traffic controller workforce, but a key piece in doing so is keeping the more experienced controllers in the field longer.

"I think what is key, we have offered a bonus to air traffic controllers who are eligible to retire. We are going to pay them 20% bonus on their salary to stay longer. Don't retire," Duffy continued. "So as we bring more air traffic controllers in, and keep the older, experienced controllers, we're going to be able to make up that difference."

However, Duffy noted that it will take months, if not years, to resolve the shortage.

The air traffic control system has been under immense pressure for years given the persisting staffing shortages, outdated technology and underinvestment in critical infrastructure.

In February, Duffy pledged to tackle these issues with a new package of actions to "supercharge the air traffic controller workforce."

His announcement came in the wake of the midair collision between American Eagle Flight 5342 and an Army helicopter on Jan. 29 that left all the plane’s 64 passengers and crew, and the helicopter’s three personnel dead.

The system's vulnerabilities have drawn renewed scrutiny in recent weeks after Newark Liberty International Airport, one of the busiest in the nation, experienced back-to-back air traffic control outages.

Earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was installing more Tower Simulation Systems across the nation so it could certify air traffic controllers faster while reducing costs. These systems allow controllers to train for complex airport configurations, develop scenarios that address safety trends, practice runway crossing coordination and rehearse phraseology, according to the FAA.

This is in addition to other steps Duffy said he is taking to accelerate hiring in the field. For one, he is trying to expand opportunities for veteran military controllers, expanding the list of qualified facilities and offering financial incentives to graduates and new hires who have reached key training milestones.

The FAA also plans to reward academy graduates who are assigned to hard-to-staff facilities and reduce wait times for top candidates, who in some cases are waiting at least a year, for routine medical and security clearances.

It is also expanding the number of instructors and establishing a Learning Center at the Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City. Duffy also streamlined hiring by changing the old eight-step hiring process at the FAA to a five-step process.

Duffy and acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau also issued plans to implement immediately to improve operations at Newark following the back-to-back outages.