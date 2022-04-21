New York, Pennsylvania nor'easter leaves tens of thousands without power

A late-season nor'easter dumped snow across New York, Pennsylvania and New England this week, leaving thousands without power.

According to outage tracker PowerOutage.US, 51,656 customers experienced outages in New York on Thursday.

In addition,13,402 outages were shown in Pennsylvania and 757 outages occurred in Massachusetts.

Fox Weather reported that more than 100,000 people in New York were without power on Wednesday, with many outages continuing for 36 hours or more amid cold temperatures.

"Due to the severity of the damage, customers should anticipate outages lasting at least 24 hours; some customers may be without power for multiple days," New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) said in a Wednesday news release.

The company later said it anticipated restoring service to 95% of those affected by "11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, with the exception of any customers in inaccessible areas or with damage to customer-owned equipment who will be restored through the weekend."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the storm interrupted power to more than 350,000 utility customers.

"Most of that event occurred between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. So people woke up in darkness, the alarms didn’t go off, and realized that they were in for perhaps a long haul without having their critical power," she told reporters on Tuesday.

At one point, approximately 47,000 customers were without power in northeast Pennsylvania.

Most of the 39,000 outages in New England were in Maine and Vermont.

A video from upstate New York captured thundersnow early Tuesday morning, showing several flashes of lightning at about 2:40 a.m. ET.

More than 6 inches of snow were dumped on the northeastern states, with the storm snapping tree limbs, and some higher elevation areas in New York received 14 inches.

Strong winds in New England topped at 142 miles per hour on Mount Washington, New Hampshire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.