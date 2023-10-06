New Bob Dylan bourbon, 'definitive' 608-page biography slated for joint October release

Bob Dylan is mixing up the medicine again — with an epic new "definitive" 608-page biography and a new spirit devoted to his North Country heritage.

Homesick Blues Minnesota Wheated Bourbon Whiskey will be released on October 24 by Heaven’s Door Distillery, founded in 2018 by the celebrated performer-poet in collaboration with Spirits Investment Partnership (SIP).

"Bob Dylan is a part of every single bottle we produce but this one is truly close to home," SIP chief operating officer Alex Moore told Fox News Digital.

"The grains were grown 150 miles from where [Dylan] grew up. The ethos that goes into every Heaven's Door bottle comes from him. He helped design the labels on the bottles — he's a part of the entire production process."

The "true bourbon," Moore said, is made from a mash of 70% corn and 30% Minnesota-grown wheat.

Its late October release coincides with the pending debut of an official biography, "Bob Dylan: Mixing Up The Medicine," written and edited by Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel.

The hefty tome features over 1,100 images and contributions by Dylan fan luminaire, including former Secretary of the Treasury Robert Rubin, Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo and historian Douglas Brinkley.

"Spanning the life and career of the Nobel Prize–winning musician, artist and writer, this magnum opus provides unprecedented access to the hidden treasures found within the Bob Dylan Archive," said biographer Davidson.

"This extraordinary book contains unprecedented insights into Dylan's creative evolution."

Davidson also serves as senior director of Archives and Exhibitions at the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Both the whiskey and biography derive their names from Dylan's influential 1965 folk-rock classic "Subterranean Homesick Blues."

"Johnny’s in the basement/Mixing up the medicine/I’m on the pavement/Thinking about the government," Dylan spits out in machine-gun style in the oft-imitated tune.

"Written in the stream of consciousness pattern, Dylan tried to combine all his thoughts with everything that was happening in the mid-1960s world within the three-minute song," British outlet Far Out Magazine wrote in a 2021 retrospect of the musical impact of the release.

"The song’s title was borrowed from Kerouac’s semi-fictional 1958 novel ‘The Subterraneans’ … the effort has gone on to become an anthem of the decade … John Lennon admired the song to the point of being jealous of it, thinking that he could never compete with such powerful stuff."

Homesick Blues Wheated Bourbon Whiskey is available now for pre-order individually or with the book (heavensdoor.com).

The limited-edition book and bottle bundle costs $149.99 and will be delivered in a custom box with a copy of Dylan’s original handwritten lyrics to "Knockin' On Heaven's Door."

"The cask-strength wheated bourbon has been aged for seven years in the extreme temperature fluctuations of Minnesota’s North Country," the company said in a release.

"The influence of Minnesota’s weather imparts a distinctive flavor of honey, caramel, dried fruit, vanilla and nutmeg, all culminating in a long, mellow finish."

The pre-orders will ship on October 24, coinciding with the release of the biography.

"I wanted to create a collection of American Whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story," Dylan said of his spirits.

"I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best whiskey spirits that the world has to offer."