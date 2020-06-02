NYC shuts down Uber, Lyft services temporarily amid riots

New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission temporarily shut down Uber and Lyft's car services Tuesday evening as the city attempts to crack down on civil unrest in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

“At the direction of the City, we have suspended our rides operations in the five boroughs between the hours of 8:00 pm and 12:30 am,” a spokesperson for Uber told FOX Business.

According to the company, drivers and riders will be alerted of the temporary suspension via the Uber app, and Uber Eats will continue as an essential service.

"We were just told that Mayor de Blasio and NYPD are mandating that rideshare companies stop operating tonight, from 8 PM - 12:30 AM," a spokesperson for Lyft said. "We know this is difficult for those who rely on Lyft, especially essential workers and those needing to get home. We are working hard to reach an agreement that best supports New Yorkers."

The commission said the temporary suspension is being used as a precautionary measure to protect drivers from riots in the area.

"TLC Licensees, today is different and we need to take additional precautions to safeguard you and the City," the commission said in a Twitter thread.

According to the commission, the ride-hailing companies will be able to resume service at 12:30 a.m. for essential workers traveling to and from work or for passengers seeking medical treatment or supplies.

Yellow and green taxis will be excluded from the suspension, and riders may be required to provide a valid reason for travel to the New York Police Department.

