Citi Bike discontinues NYC service during curfew hours

Citi Bike discontinued service in New York City during the Big Apple’s curfew hours following demands from Mayor Bill de Blasio in the wake of protests that, of late, have devolved into riots.

The bike-sharing company, which is owned by Lyft, announced shortly before 5 p.m. on Twitter that the service suspension would continue during curfew hours, as it did Monday night, and will continue to do so until the curfews were discontinued.

The city’s curfew, which was in effect from 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, will go from 8 p.m.-to-5 a.m. from now on and will remain through Sunday.

Citi Bike explained in the series of tweets that it did not agree with City Hall’s decision and “believe[s] it is important for the system to remain open and provide a reliable transportation option.”

“We know how disruptive this is to everyone who relies on Citi Bike to get home — especially essential workers,” the tweet further stated. The service will continue as planned in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Images posted to social media show people looting from businesses in New York City and then leaving the scene on Citi Bikes.

Chaos has erupted in the city and other parts of the country amid protests over George Floyd’s death.

Nearly 700 people were arrested, and several officers were injured. A sergeant was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, police said. Another video showed a group of people hitting a police officer with pieces of wreckage until he pulled his gun and they ran.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck until he stopped breathing. The officer was fired and charged with murder.

De Blasio has rejected urging from President Donald Trump and an offer from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to bring in the National Guard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.