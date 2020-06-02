NYC’s 5th Avenue prepares for more riots with boarded windows

New York City’s Fifth Avenue stores spent Tuesday preparing for another night of riots after many stores were ransacked Monday night.

Many of Fifth Avenue’s most iconic luxury stores, including Saks, Cartier, Harry Winston and Dolce & Gabbana, had been boarded up Tuesday against potential looters, FOX Business found.

Other businesses with boarded-up windows included Puma, the St. Regis Hotel and the Peninsula Hotel.

Saks, in particular, was prepared with plywood and chain link fence over the windows and private security guards with guard dogs in front of the store.

However, not all stores on Fifth Avenue boarded up their windows. As of 4:30 p.m. ET, the Nike store in the area was not boarded up. When reached for comment, Nike did not say if it planned to take the store offline due to the looting incidents.

"Nike supports free and peaceful protests and we do not condone violence," the company said in a statement. "We are closely following the protests occurring across the country."

Michael Kors -- just across the street from Saks -- was among the many New York City businesses that were looted Monday night despite the 11 p.m. curfew.

The city’s iconic Macy’s store on 34th Street was also broken into, as well as a Nike store and an AT&T store.

The 11 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew was intended to curb the violence and destruction that have followed protests across the country and in New York City over George Floyd’s death.

However, the Monday night curfew was unsuccessful. After numerous stores were looted -- and dozens of arrests were made -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio moved the curfew up to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment,” de Blasio said in a statement.

