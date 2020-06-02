Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

News

NYC’s 5th Avenue prepares for more riots with boarded windows

Many iconic Fifth Avenue stores boarded their windows Tuesday after neighboring businesses had been looted Monday

By FOXBusiness
close
New York City councilman Stephen Levin (D) says NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's (D) failure to deploy the National Guard in the city demonstrates a lack of political leadership. video

NYC mayor, governor must do more: Councilman

New York City councilman Stephen Levin (D) says NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's (D) failure to deploy the National Guard in the city demonstrates a lack of political leadership.

New York City’s Fifth Avenue stores spent Tuesday preparing for another night of riots after many stores were ransacked Monday night.

Continue Reading Below

Many of Fifth Avenue’s most iconic luxury stores, including Saks, Cartier, Harry Winston and Dolce & Gabbana, had been boarded up Tuesday against potential looters, FOX Business found.

Cartier on Fifth Avenue in New York City is boarded up against potential looters on Tuesday. (FOX Business)

Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City will have chain link fence over the windows and security guards and dogs to protect the store. (FOX Business)

Luxury jeweler Harry Winston on Fifth Avenue in New York City also had its windows boarded up on Tuesday. (FOX Business)

Other businesses with boarded-up windows included Puma, the St. Regis Hotel and the Peninsula Hotel.

APPLE’S NYC FLAGSHIP STORE BOARDS UP AMID PROTESTS

Saks, in particular, was prepared with plywood and chain link fence over the windows and private security guards with guard dogs in front of the store.

Athletic apparel company Puma on Fifth Avenue is pictured on Tuesday. (FOX Business)

The St. Regis Hotel in New York City also boarded up its windows on Tuesday. (FOX Business)

Dolce & Gabbana on Fifth Avenue is pictured on Tuesday. (FOX Business)

However, not all stores on Fifth Avenue boarded up their windows. As of 4:30 p.m. ET, the Nike store in the area was not boarded up. When reached for comment, Nike did not say if it planned to take the store offline due to the looting incidents.

"Nike supports free and peaceful protests and we do not condone violence," the company said in a statement. "We are closely following the protests occurring across the country."

Nike chose not to board up its Fifth Avenue store in New York City on Tuesday. (FOX Business)

Michael Kors -- just across the street from Saks -- was among the many New York City businesses that were looted Monday night despite the 11 p.m. curfew.

MACY’S HIT AS NEW YORK IMPOSES CURFEW AMID FLOYD PROTESTS

The city’s iconic Macy’s store on 34th Street was also broken into, as well as a Nike store and an AT&T store.

Police arrive at New York City's iconic Macy's mall after it was broken into on Monday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A New York Police Department officer stands watch outside New York City's Macy's store Monday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The 11 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew was intended to curb the violence and destruction that have followed protests across the country and in New York City over George Floyd’s death.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, the Monday night curfew was unsuccessful. After numerous stores were looted -- and dozens of arrests were made -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio moved the curfew up to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We can’t let violence undermine the message of this moment,” de Blasio said in a statement.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
MMACY'S INC.6.96+0.59+9.26%
PUMSYPUMA SE7.77+0.04+0.52%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.