New Hampshire cafe customer helps waitress pay for new tires thanks to a 671% tip

Tracy Rappa, a server at Village Café in Dartmouth, New Hampshire, got a 671% tip to help pay for her car trouble.

“After [the gentleman] left I found this very generous tip,” she said. The man had left her a $50 tip on a $7.45 bill, with a note saying “for your tires”.

The man had heard Rappa say she had to replace another tire — the second this year.

“Thank you,” Rappa wrote in a message to her anonymous sponsor on Facebook. “I just wanted to let everyone know how lucky we are to have the best customers in the world!”

Rappa said she has worked at breakfast restaurant for 20 years because of the good people who always come to eat.

“Kids that I used to carry around the restaurant have grown up and I’ve been to their graduations and even weddings,” she said. “We truly do have the best customers.”