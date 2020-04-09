'Tiger King's' 'Doc' Antle slams Netflix, says he's single

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, one of the eccentric exotic animal enthusiasts featured on Netflix’s “Tiger King,” is attempting to clear his name after he says the docuseries unfairly portrayed him as having multiple wives and only showed him working with women, according to a People report.

Antle owns Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, and was characterized as a friend and mentor to the series’ main character, Joe Exotic.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," was released on the streaming service on March 20 and was watched by more than 34 million people in its first 10 days.

But he was also depicted in the show and described by others as having at least three women – whom he called his “girls” – consistently in his life, and it was implied that they were his wives.

Polygamy was not so far from the norm of the show, considering Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was married to two men at one point in the seven-part series.

But Antle insisted to People he doesn’t have any wives – and hasn’t been married in more than two decades.

“I’m not married,” Antle told the magazine. “My wife died 25 years ago in a car crash here in Myrtle Beach.”

“I certainly have lovely girls that I’ve met in my life who share time and opportunity with me, but they are by no means my wives,” he said. And of the women he does choose to spend time with, he noted they are all between ages 40 and 50.

Antle criticized allegations made against him and his personal life in the show, calling it “absurdity,” and slammed the way the show portrayed him as only working with women, which he said is far from true.

“If you look at the special, it appears that I do not have male help. Why is that? Well, there’s 25 of us here. There [are] 12 men. Where the heck are they in that show?”

It's not the first time he's criticized the showrunners. In a March 31 post to his Instagram page, Antle called the show "quasi fictional drama, more focused on shock value and titillation than fact."

