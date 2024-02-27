Netflix eliminating Apple billing for subscribers

Netflix is making certain subscribers switch to a different payment method.

Users still paying the bill for their Netflix basic plan membership through iTunes or the Apple App Store will have to transition to credit or debit cards moving forward, a source at Netflix told FOX Business.

Netflix has been sunsetting its Basic tier in some markets. In the U.S., the company stopped letting new or rejoining members sign up for it over the summer and, more recently, increased its price by $3 to $11.99 per month.

The payment method change prompt "to continue their subscription" will appear for "some Apple-billed members in select countries," according to the Netflix help page about billing through the iPhone maker.

"Netflix Gift Cards cannot be used to restart these accounts," the website added.

Apple can charge 15-30% on app purchases, according to reports.

Paying for Netflix through Apple "is no longer available for new or rejoining members," Netflix also noted on its website. That, according to The Verge, has been the case since 2018.

Roughly 260.28 million people around the world owned subscriptions to Netflix at the end of 2023’s fourth quarter, including 80.13 million in the United States and Canada.

Those subscribers helped Netflix notch $8.83 billion in fourth-quarter revenues, marking a 12.5% year-over-year increase. The company’s net income, meanwhile, came in at $938 million.

It expects to see $9.24 billion in revenues and $1.98 billion in net income in the first quarter of this year.